Farmer will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Padres.
After moving down to the No. 2 spot in the order in Tuesday's 6-2 loss, Farmer will be back in the table-setting role for the fourth time in five games Wednesday. With Jonathan India (hamstring) landing on the injured list Tuesday, Farmer looks like he'll have security near the top of the order. Farmer is hitting .317 and is getting on base at a .378 clip this season, but the lack of productive and/or healthy bats in the Cincinnati lineup at the moment may not help him pile up runs despite handling leadoff duties.