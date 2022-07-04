site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-kyle-farmer-remains-in-reserve-role | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read