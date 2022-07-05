Farmer (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Farmer's hand injury will keep him on the bench for the third game in a row, but the Reds seemingly have optimism he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, manager David Bell said Farmer was re-evaluated Tuesday and received more good news, though the skipper didn't go into any specifics. Matt Reynolds will fill in at shortstop and should operate as the primary option at the position for however long Farmer is sidelined.