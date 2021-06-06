Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Mike Freeman will take over at shortstop in place of Farmer, who has emerged as a regular in the Cincinnati infield since Nick Senzel (knee) and Mike Moustakas (heel) hit the shelf with injuries in mid-May. Farmer's role still appears to be secure, but his fantasy appeal exists mainly in NL-only leagues at this point. Over 161 plate appearances on the season, Farmer has slashed .205/.273/.308 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs and one stolen base.