Farmer will start at third base and bat eighth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old looked like he would be headed back to a bench role after Mike Moustakas was initially cleared to return from a three-game absence ahead of Tuesday's series opener, but the Reds later scratched Moustakas from the lineup and placed him on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID-19 illness. With Moustakas out of the picture in the short term, Farmer should be a fixture in the starting nine at the hot corner, just as he has been in the previous five games. Farmer has thus far contributed three hits -- including a home run -- in 14 at-bats since stepping into the everyday lineup.