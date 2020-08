Farmer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Farmer had started five of the past six games at either middle-infield spot, but he'll take a seat in the series opener while Josh VanMeter gets a look at the keystone. Regular second baseman Mike Moustakas (quadriceps) remains on the injured list and is without a clear timeline for a return, so Farmer should have the chance to see the bulk of the starts at the position so long as he performs reasonably well offensively.