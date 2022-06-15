Farmer was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against Arizona for rest purposes, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Farmer was working out prior to Wednesday's matchup but was removed from the lineup approximately an hour before the start of the game. However, the Reds said that he's fine and is simply out of the lineup for rest purposes. It seems likely that he'll be available off the bench during Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. Matt Reynolds will shift to shortstop and bat third while Albert Almora enters the lineup in left field.