Farmer was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets due neck stiffness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Farmer was originally slated to play third base and hit fifth Monday, but he will be unable to go due to a sore neck. Mike Moustakas will man the hot corner in Farmer's place, and Donovan Solano will serve as the Reds' designated hitter.