Reds' Kyle Farmer: Sent to 7-day IL
Farmer (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday.
Farmer suffered the injury after taking a ball off his mask during Tuesday's game against the Cubs. The utility man remains without a timetable for his return, though he will be eligible for activation next Wednesday. Juan Graterol and Ryan Lavarnway should handle catching duties while Farmer, Tucker Barnhart (oblique) and Curt Casali (knee) are all on the shelf.
