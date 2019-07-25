Farmer (concussion) will be re-evaluated by a doctor within the next couple of days before the Reds decide on his next step, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

One of three Cincinnati catchers on the injured list, Farmer looks to be further behind Tucker Barnhart (oblique) in his recovery but ahead of Curt Casali (knee). The concussion has kept Farmer on the shelf for just over a week, but he's believed to have made progress in his recovery in recent days. He'll likely be subjected to a battery of tests during his re-evaluation and could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend if the doctor determines the 28-year-old is no longer exhibiting any signs of the concussion.