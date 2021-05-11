Farmer will start at shortstop and bat eighth Tuesday against the Pirates.
Joey Votto's (thumb) recent move to the injured list has indirectly opened up an everyday role at shortstop for Farmer. With Mike Moustakas moving across the diamond to cover first base while Votto is out, Eugenio Suarez has shifted over to third base to allow Farmer to step in at shortstop. Farmer will be making his fourth straight start at the position Tuesday, but he shouldn't attract much interest outside of NL-only formats. Farmer is hitting .210/.329/.290 on the season and will likely regularly fill a bottom-third spot in the batting order.