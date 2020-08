Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Farmer will retreat to the bench after making three consecutive starts in the middle infield, allowing Christian Colon and Freddy Galvis to pick up starts at the keystone and shortstop, respectively. With Mike Moustakas (quadriceps) moving to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Farmer looks like he could be in store for more regular action at second base, which could make him worthy of a pickup in NL-only leagues.