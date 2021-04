Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Alex Blandino will take over at third base in place of Farmer, who had started seven of the last eight games at the position. Farmer's run of regular reps could soon be coming to an end, as Mike Moustakas (illness) may end up being sidelined for the minimum 10 days on injured list after he was spotted taking part in infield drills Sunday.