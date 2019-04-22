Reds' Kyle Farmer: Smacks third homer
Farmer went 1-for-2 with a solo home and a walk Sunday against the Padres.
Farmer took southpaw Brad Wieck deep in the seventh inning to record his third homer of the season after drawing the start at first base. Though he's had limited playing time, Farmer has shown he's capable of hitting for some power, as he is slugging .542 across 24 at-bats. However, with both Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali ahead of him on the catching depth chart, Farmer's at-bats figure to only dry up further once Joey Votto (back) returns to the lineup.
