Reds' Kyle Farmer: Some shortstop work
Farmer will get some work at shortstop this spring, with the hope that he can fill a super-utility role this season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds are thin at shortstop this year - behind Freddy Galvis they only have Farmer and Alex Blandino on the depth chart. It's debatable whether Farmer can handle the position, however.
