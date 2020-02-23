Farmer started at shortstop Sunday against the White Sox and went 0-for-1 with a walk, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

There were reports earlier in spring that Farmer would get work at shortstop in the hopes that he could full a super-utility role for the club this season. With presumed starter Freddy Galvis (shoulder) currently sidelined, Farmer had the opportunity to gain experience at the position. He made a few plays during the first inning, catching a soft liner to his right and also successfully fielding a groundball hit by Tim Anderson.