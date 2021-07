Farmer is not starting Monday's series opener in Kansas City, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Farmer went 0-for-2 on Sunday, but was hit by a pitch twice and came around to score on both occasions. The 30-year-old is hitting just .172 with two RBI in his last 11 games. Eugenio Suarez will shift to shortstop and bat sixth Monday, with Alejo Lopez starting at third base.