Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

After a three-game absence to begin the week due to a hand injury, Farmer returned to the lineup Wednesday and started in each of the Reds' last five contests, going 2-for-19 with a double, two runs and an RBI during that stretch. Farmer isn't believed to have suffered any sort of setback with his hand, so his absence from the lineup Sunday is likely just a maintenance day. Matt Reynolds will fill in for Farmer at shortstop.