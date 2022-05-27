Farmer went 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

The shortstop had missed the previous three games due to general soreness, but Farmer returned in a big way Thursday. He opened the scoring for the Reds with a two-run shot off Cubs starter Justin Steele in the second inning and added a solo blast in the fifth. He also extended Cincinnati's lead to 13-5 in the sixth with a two-run single. Coming into the game, Farmer had just one home run, 17 RBI and was batting .227, but he now has three homers, 22 RBI and is hitting .250.