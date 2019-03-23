Farmer was called up from the Reds' minor-league camp Saturday and will be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds sent Farmer to the minors Friday in what appeared to be an acknowledgement that Curt Casali had secured the team's backup catcher job and that Derek Dietrich and Jose Iglesias had beaten Farmer out for utility infield roles. Farmer will still find himself third on the depth chart at catcher, but he's now on track to provide the team with another reserve option in the infield after Scooter Gennett was diagnosed with a strained right groin that will keep him sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. Iglesias will assume the everyday gig at shortstop while Jose Peraza shifts over to second base as the main replacement for Gennett.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...