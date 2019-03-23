Farmer was called up from the Reds' minor-league camp Saturday and will be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds sent Farmer to the minors Friday in what appeared to be an acknowledgement that Curt Casali had secured the team's backup catcher job and that Derek Dietrich and Jose Iglesias had beaten Farmer out for utility infield roles. Farmer will still find himself third on the depth chart at catcher, but he's now on track to provide the team with another reserve option in the infield after Scooter Gennett was diagnosed with a strained right groin that will keep him sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. Iglesias will assume the everyday gig at shortstop while Jose Peraza shifts over to second base as the main replacement for Gennett.