Farmer will be a part of the Reds' Opening Day roster, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The versatile player will be both the Reds' third catcher and a utility infielder, as he appeared behind the plate and at all four infield spots last season. He's versatility is his primary calling card, as he hasn't done much with his bat in his first 294 career plate appearances, hitting just .236/.289/.384.