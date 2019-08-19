Reds' Kyle Farmer: Wood's personal catcher
Farmer has caught Alex Wood's last four starts, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He was college teammates with Wood and the two are best friends.
Those four starts have been Farmer's only starts behind the plate in the last month. "Normally, I'm not into having one catcher for one pitcher kind of thing, but it made sense for Kyle because we wanted to make him comfortable," manager David Bell said. "He had the concussion. Just to kind of make him as comfortable as we could, just let him focus on one guy. That was the thought. We might get away from that, but for now, it's worked out."
