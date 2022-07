X-rays on Farmer's hand were negative after he was forced to leave Saturday's game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Farmer said he initially thought he broke his hand when he was plunked by a Spencer Strider pitch in the fifth inning. It sounds like everything is structurally sound, though Farmer admitted he could miss a game or two. The shortstop is not a fantasy superstar, but he has a respectable .280/.345/.411 line with five homers and four steals this season.