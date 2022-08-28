Cessa allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out one batter over four innings in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday.

Cessa didn't go deep enough to qualify for the win, but that was due to the fact that he's still working his way up to a starter's workload after coming out of the bullpen for all but three games this season. The right-hander did increase his pitch count to 57 after throwing 41 pitches in his previous outing, and the only run he gave up was on a second-inning Lane Thomas solo home run. Cessa could continue to stretch out as a starter given the effective performance, but his numbers -- 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 6.6 K/9 -- and skill set don't make him an attractive fantasy option.