Weaver allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Weaver arguably had his worst start thus far after allowing a season-high seven runs in his shortest start to date this year. The Dodgers quickly piled on three runs in the opening frame and added another five runs in the fourth, four of which were charged to Weaver. After J.D. Martinez took him deep Tuesday night, Weaver has allowed 12 home runs in nine starts, which is tied for fifth-most in majors among all qualified pitchers. The 29-year-old now sports a 6.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB across 47.1 innings and lines up for a start next week on the road against the Royals.