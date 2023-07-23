Weaver (elbow) will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in Cincinnati.

Weaver's most recent start Tuesday against the Giants ended early after he was stuck in the left elbow by a comebacker, but he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage to his arm. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, manager David Bell said Weaver did experience some bruising and swelling, but it apparently won't prevent the right-hander from making his usual turn through the rotation on his normal four days' rest. Weaver carries a 2-2 record, 7.22 ERA and 1.63 WHIP into Sunday's contest and won't make for a comfortable streaming option.