Weaver did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

After being forced out of his last start after being struck in the left elbow by a comebacker, Weaver made his usual turn in the rotation Sunday and threw 79 pitches. Weaver held the Diamondbacks scoreless through his first four innings of work but gave up four consecutive hits, including a two-run homer to Corbin Carroll to start the fifth frame, and was immediately pulled from the contest. Sunday's outing marked Weaver's fourth straight start surrendering a home run while lasting fewer than five frames for the seventh time in his last nine starts. Over that stretch, Weaver owns an ugly 9.41 ERA and a 23:17 K:BB through 36.1 innings.