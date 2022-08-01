site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Added to Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Reynolds was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Reynolds was set to work as a reserve Monday, but he was added to the starting nine in place of Tommy Pham. Reynolds will man left field and hit third in Cincinnati's batting order.
