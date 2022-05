Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Reynolds had started at second base in each of the Reds' last four games, going 3-for-12 with four walks and a run over that stretch. He'll take a seat for the series finale while Brandon Drury picks up the start at the keystone, and Reynolds may be the odd man out for regular playing time in the infield if Joey Votto (illness) is cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list later this week.