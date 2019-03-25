Reds' Matt Wisler: One bullpen cut remaining
The Reds still have one more cut to make before Opening Day, and will be sending down one of Wisler, Robert Stephenson and Wandy Peralta, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Both Wisler and Stephenson are out of options, complicating matters. Wisler pitched a scoreless inning Sunday to lower his spring training ERA to 3.75 over 12 innings.
