Andujar started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Andujar homered in the fourth inning, his second blast over the last three games. He's started five consecutive contests and hit safely in all of them. Since being traded from the Athletics, Andujar has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with four extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs scored over nine games in a Cincinnati uniform.