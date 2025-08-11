Andujar went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 14-8 win over the Pirates. He was also hit by a pitch.

Andujar capped a four-run third inning for Cincinatti with a three-run blast off Mike Burrows. Since returning from the injured list July 10, the 30-year-old has produced a .965 OPS with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI over 21 games. For the year, he's quietly slashing .303/.343/.453 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and one steal across 251 plate appearances between the Athletics and Reds.