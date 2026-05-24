Reds' Nathaniel Lowe: Two-homer day in twin bill

Lowe homered in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He was a combined 3-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI.

Lowe started at first base in both games while Sal Stewart, the Reds' primary starter at first base, served as the designated hitter in the matinee and the third baseman in the night cap. An injury to third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) should result in consistent playing time for Lowe at first base or DH against right-handers, while a combination of Stewart and Eugenio Suarez fill in at the hot corner. Lowe is up to eight home runs and 23 RBI over 38 games.