Martinez (5-8) earned the win Friday against the Padres, giving up one run on one hit and two walks in eight-plus innings. He struck out six.

It was a magnificent performance from Martinez, who matched a career high with 112 pitches while vying for a no-hitter all the way into the ninth inning. Elias Diaz ripped a double in ninth to spoil those hopes, but Martinez reached a season high in innings pitched and set a season low in hits allowed. The veteran swingman had worked out of the bullpen in his prior two outings after being rocked for a season-high seven runs in his last start, and he's since fired 11 innings of one-hit ball covering his last three appearances following that abysmal June 19 start. Martinez will take a 4.12 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB over 94 frames into his next scheduled outing against the Red Sox, who are batting a paltry .200 versus right-handed pitching since the beginning of June.