Martini (hand) is starting as Cincinnati's designated hitter and batting seventh Saturday versus Boston.

Martini missed three games after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Monday, but the soreness has seemingly subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. The 33-year-old is slashing just .210/.260/.353 through 131 big-league plate appearances this season, though he has tallied a hit in all three of the games he's played in since returning from Triple-A Louisville last week.