Martini went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four RBI, one walk and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Martini had gone 0-for-6 with a walk over his first three games since he was selected to the Reds' roster Tuesday. He made a noticeable impact Friday with a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run blast in the sixth. The 33-year-old outfielder has found a path to playing time between right field and designated hitter with Jake Fraley (toe) and Stuart Fairchild (concussion) on the injured list. Martini slashed a strong .275/.393/.481 with 15 homers over 93 games with Triple-A Louisville prior to his call-up.