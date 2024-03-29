Martini went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a two-run home run during Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Martini filled the DH role against right-hander Josiah Gray and delivered home runs off the aforementioned Gray in back-to-back innings. He was responsible for driving in five of Cincinnati's eight runs on the day. Although it's unlikely Martini etches out an everyday spot in the Reds lineup, he'll have the opportunity to force the team's hand with a hot start during TJ Friedl's (wrist) and Matt McLain's (shoulder) IL stints.