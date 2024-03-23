Martini was told he made Cincinnati's Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds made a few moves Friday, including reassigning Mike Ford to minor-league camp. Ford, who was later released by the organization, was limited defensively to first base, while Martini can play outfield and first base. That versatility will help manager David Bell navigate the opening month of the season when three projected regulars will be unavailable due to injury or suspension. Martini celebrated the news Friday by smashing his fourth spring home run. The 33-year-old, who launched six homers in 72 at-bats for the Reds in 2023, will also serve as the lefty power bat off the bench.