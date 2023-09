Martini went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over St. Louis.

Martini kicked off the Reds' 19-run outburst with a three-run shot in the first inning. It was his fifth homer of the year and first since Sept. 5. Martini owns a .242/.315/.545 slash line with nine extra-base hits and 15 RBI through 27 games.