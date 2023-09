Martini is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Hunter Renfroe will enter the lineup in the corner outfield as a replacement for Martini, who had started in all but 11 of the Reds' past 14 games. All three of his absences had come when the Reds faced left-handed pitchers, but the lefty-hitting Martini will sit against right-hander Bryce Miller on Tuesday. Martini's move to the bench comes amid a 4-for-27 slide at the plate over his last nine games.