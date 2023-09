Martini started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee.

Martini, who had an early impact after the Reds selected his contract in August, has slipped since, going 3-for-16 over the last six games. Jake Fraley's return from the injured list should limit Martini's plate appearances over the final month of the season.