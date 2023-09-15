Martini is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Martini will hit the bench for the fifth time in seven games, but all of his absences during that stretch have come against left-handed starting pitchers. He's otherwise started in each of the Reds' last three matchups with right-handers and seems to have a loose hold on a strong-side platoon role for the time being. Since his call-up from Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 22, Martini has been productive at the plate with an .820 OPS over 61 plate appearances.