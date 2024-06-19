Martini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates due to a hand injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Martini is apparently still sore after taking a pitch to the hand in Monday's 4-1 loss in the series opener, so he'll hit the bench for a second day in a row even while the Pirates bring a right-hander (Mitch Keller) to the hill. In Martini's absence, Jacob Hurtubise will enter the lineup in left field while Jake Fraley gets a day out of the outfield and serves as the Reds' designated hitter.