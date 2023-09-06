Martini entered as a pinch hitter and hit a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Martini's three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game before Christian Encarnacion-Strand ended matters in the ninth. The home run was Martini's fourth in 46 plate appearances since the Reds added him to the roster in August. Prior to his stint with Cincinnati, the 33-year-old had just two homers in 333 PAs in the majors. Martini, who had an .874 OPS at Triple-A Louisville, was overlooked several times earlier this season as the club called up its younger prospects, but he may have had the biggest hit in the Reds' improbable season.