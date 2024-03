Martini is projected to win a roster spot in the latest roster projection compiled by Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Martini was left off the first two iterations of the roster projection, but two developments since appear to bolster his chances. Noelvi Marte's 80-game suspension and TJ Friedl's wrist injury have shaken up how the bench will be configured. Martini can play the outfield and first base while serving as left-handed power off the bench, particularly as a pinch hitter.