Martini will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Thursday's season opener versus the Nationals.

At least against right-handed pitching, Martini looks like he'll get the first opportunity to fill the lineup spot that was opened up by Tj Friedl (wrist) and Matt McLain (shoulder) beginning the season the injured list and by Noelvi Martin serving an 80-game suspension to begin the season. Though the Reds' logjam in the infield and outfield is alleviated to some degree by those absent players, the lefty-hitting Martini will still likely need to find some early success against right-handed pitching to ensure he sticks in a strong-side platoon role. Over 361 career plate appearances versus righties, Martini has slashed .288/.380/.449 with eight home runs.