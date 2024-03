Martini started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against Arizona.

Not only was Martini's home run his first of the spring, it was the first hit of any kind in 15 at-bats. The left-handed hitter is redundant in an outfield that skews lefty, and there doesn't appear to be room for him, especially since Spencer Steer is expected to see most of his time in the outfield.