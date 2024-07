Martini went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Yankees.

Martini put the Reds on top early with a second-inning home run, his fifth of the season and first in 12 games since being recalled from the minors. He later walked and was removed once a left-hander entered the game. He's been a steady lineup presence lately against right-handers, a deployment that should continue until TJ Friedl (hamstring) is ready to return.