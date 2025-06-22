The Reds recalled Hinds from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Hinds will be up with the Reds for the second time this season after he previously went 3-for-19 with a pair of home runs during a two-week stretch with the big club in May. He'll receive another look with the big club after getting off to a hot start to June at Louisville, slashing .381/.435/.683 with a palatable 21.7 percent strikeout rate so far this month. Expect the Reds to deploy Hinds mainly as a short-side platoon player in the corner outfield or at designated hitter.