The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was called up by Cincinnati in mid-April and immediately received some chances in the outfield, but he'll return to Louisville after going 4-for-33 with 18 strikeouts in 12 big-league games. Continuing his hot start to the season at Triple-A (five homers and a 1.246 OPS in 61 plate appearances), may not be enough for Hinds to get another look in the majors if he's unable to improve upon his 24.6 percent strikeout rate.